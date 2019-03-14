Digital Content Technical Specialist

Our client is a global company that enables organisations to deliver sustainable results across the supply chain through their product, an Integrative Improvement System.

Based in Century City, they are looking for a Digital Content Technical Specialist.

Working alongside the Digital Content Management Specialist you will be part of a larger team responsible for generating content. With a focus on the technical assembly, organisation, tagging and management of content, and configuration of automated content publishing workflows to produce outputs in various formats such as PDF and EPUB, through the use of our client’s publishing and content management software (MadCap Flare) for use by global blue-chip corporations.

This position drives research, development and the implementation (including testing) of aspects of content management technology in the department and is expected to remain on top of new technology trends including AI and machine learning.

You won’t be expected to author new content, but you will use modern tools and IT systems to support content authors and allow extensive existing content to be reused, customized and reassembled for many different purposes.

Duties:

– Support writers and editors in using modern version control systems and assist with technical aspects of using content management software to generate new content. You will also be responsible for using and (as a user) guiding the development of automated software for ensuring that content is accurately transformed, well-structured, and compliant with defined standards

– Ensure that all documents and images meet established design and formatting standards, and documents are well structured

– Work closely with the Digital Content Manager, and IT developers when required, to understand and implement effective processes for managing a high-volume content production workload, maximizing resource productivity while maintaining high standards of quality

– Coordinate with the Distributions team and IT developers to assess and meet any technical challenges in transforming content into various formats

– Help facilitate successful, on-time delivery of high-quality content against dynamic, often tight production schedules

– Assist in developing standards, systems and best practices (both human and technological) for content creation, distribution, maintenance, and repurposing

– Foster positive, collaborative relationships with other functional areas on technical CMS issues within the organization

– Maintain a thorough knowledge of our content workflows and products

– Test all new software programs related to content management systems and technology tools used in publishing processes

– Participate in all initiatives to improve methods and processes in working with content and content management systems

Key Performance Areas:

– A well-structured, accessible, content management infrastructure

– Correctly styled documents to conform with CCI standards

– Technical development of CMS in collaboration with external vendor, to generate both product quality and process efficiency in line with global best practices

Requirements

– Minimum of 2 years of experience organizing, assembling, tagging and managing content through technical software and/or CMS systems

– Experience working with HTML and CSS style sheets in order to adapt content and templates as necessary

– Proficiency in the use of relevant PC applications including Microsoft Suite and MadCap Software (but training for MadCap Software will be provided if required)

– Experience working with Version Control Systems (VCS)

– Achievement-orientation with the ability to multi-task, prioritize and meet deadlines

– Effective interpersonal skills

– Knowledge and experience of automation/continuous-integration systems, e.g. Jenkins, TeamCity

– Experience with the concept of the single-sourcing content management approach

– An undergraduate degree or diploma (preferably in Computer Science or a related discipline) will be advantageous

