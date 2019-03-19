Business Analyst Senior

A leading Wealth Management company is looking for high calibre Business Analysts to join their reputable business. The purpose of the role is to function as the link between business objectives and technology development

capabilities. The candidate will primarily be involved in the analysis of functionality for the CRM platform used by the business.

Requirements:

– A relevant tertiary qualification

– Extensive experience in related roles in the financial services industry

– Experience in analyzing CRM solutions

– Agile / Scrum experience

– Expert understanding of the software development process

– Good negotiation ability

– Knowledge of wealth management and adviser value proposition requirements

– Ability to effectively translate business requirements in technology terminology

– Ability to explain technical issues back to business for decision making

Responsibilities:

– Research and develop statistical learning models for data analysis, includes but not limited to the selection of features, building and optimising classifiers using machine learning and other techniques;

– Assess and validate development requirements received from stakeholders before submitting for

development.

– Closely working with business (pre-development) and testing (post-development) to ensure requirements are delivered in an expected format

– The candidate will frequently function as the representative of the team in sessions with business.

Documentation of platform functionality in consistent sustainable format

– Create conceptual prototypes and mock-ups where applicable.

Management of development as well as data sourcing function in the team

Reference Number for this position is MH43541 which is a permanent role based in Belville, offering up to R650k per annum based on experience, skillset and current level. Contact michelle on (email address), at www . e-merge . co . za or call her on (contact number)

