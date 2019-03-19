IT Auditor

Confirming the design of key controls supporting the process.

Confirming the effective working of internal controls by execution of audit programme.

Obtaining the relevant audit evidence to complete the effectiveness testing (with the assistance of the Audit Specialists).

Documentation of audit work / completion of audit work-papers and electronic audit files.

Preparation of a draft list of audit observations and the draft audit report.

Discuss preliminary audit observations with management.

Technical Security Reviews – Perform technical security reviews on server and database technologies supporting the key business applications, including the following:Interpretation of audit evidence and technical script output.

Completion of the audit programme and electronic audit file.Preparation of lists of outstanding issues or areas that require investigation / discussion with Management.

Preparation of a draft technical report as well as discussion of the draft audit report with management.

Technologies include Windows, AIX, Linux, Solaris, SQL, Sybase and Progress.Assist Senior IT Auditors and Audit Specialists with ad-hoc audit reviews.

