.NET / Azure Genius – CBD

Job Type: .NET / Azure Developer
Location: Cape Town, CBD
Contact Name: Matthew Towers
Telephone:
If you’re interested in developing your skills and enhancing your career, for a company that is one of the biggest and best in their industry then this is the job for you!
This company provides a great opportunity for growth with biannual salary reviews and a structured career plan! They have the largest Microsoft Azure project in the WHOLE of South Africa.
As an .NET /Azure Developer, your role will include
- Develop software and applications using C#,ASP.NET and the .NET Framework
- Collaborating with developers, account managers, projects manager
- Performing on project schedules
- Engaging with premium clients on project needs
- Translate business feedback and requirements
- Enhance skills on technologies!
You must have a technical skillset and be able to demonstrate experience in the following:
- C#
- .NET
- MVC
- Azure
- Angular
- JavaScript
The position offers:
- Medical Aid
- Pension
- Incentives!
- Flexible working hours.
- Travel Opportunities
This is an chance to develop your skills and enhance your career, to apply you can contact me:
email your updated CV to or call me on
I look forward to speaking!