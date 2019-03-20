.NET / Azure Genius – CBD

Mar 20, 2019

Job Type: .NET / Azure Developer

Location: Cape Town, CBD

Contact Name: Matthew Towers

Telephone

If you’re interested in developing your skills and enhancing your career, for a company that is one of the biggest and best in their industry then this is the job for you!

This company provides a great opportunity for growth with biannual salary reviews and a structured career plan! They have the largest Microsoft Azure project in the WHOLE of South Africa.

As an .NET /Azure Developer, your role will include

  • Develop software and applications using C#,ASP.NET and the .NET Framework
  • Collaborating with developers, account managers, projects manager
  • Performing on project schedules
  • Engaging with premium clients on project needs
  • Translate business feedback and requirements
  • Enhance skills on technologies!

You must have a technical skillset and be able to demonstrate experience in the following:

  • C#
  • .NET
  • MVC
  • Azure
  • Angular
  • JavaScript

The position offers:

  • Medical Aid
  • Pension
  • Incentives!
  • Flexible working hours.
  • Travel Opportunities

This is an chance to develop your skills and enhance your career, to apply you can contact me:

email your updated CV or call me.

I look forward to speaking!

