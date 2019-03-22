Junior Business Analyst: Pricing & Claims

Mar 22, 2019

Qualifications:

  • Matric with Mathematics and / or AccountingDegree or Diploma in Financial / Accounting field (or studying towards one) advantageous

Experience:

  • A solid understanding of customer claims in the FMCG industry
  • At least 2 years’ experience in a claims or pricing environment within the FMCG industry
  • Knowledge of pricing procedures (deal to invoice, claim to credit note)
  • A working knowledge of SAP preferred
  • Proven track record in a FMCG environment
  • Working knowledge of customer accounts and claims

Skills:

  • Strong communication skills
  • Excel intermediate skills
  • Able to perform under extremely challenging conditions
  • Accurate
  • Attention to detail

Personal Attributes:

  • Strategic and analytical thinking
  • Ambitious
  • Creative flair
  • Team player
  • Positive attitude

Learn more/Apply for this position