Junior Business Analyst: Pricing & Claims

Qualifications:
- Matric with Mathematics and / or AccountingDegree or Diploma in Financial / Accounting field (or studying towards one) advantageous
Experience:
- A solid understanding of customer claims in the FMCG industry
- At least 2 years’ experience in a claims or pricing environment within the FMCG industry
- Knowledge of pricing procedures (deal to invoice, claim to credit note)
- A working knowledge of SAP preferred
- Proven track record in a FMCG environment
- Working knowledge of customer accounts and claims
Skills:
- Strong communication skills
- Excel intermediate skills
- Able to perform under extremely challenging conditions
- Accurate
- Attention to detail
Personal Attributes:
- Strategic and analytical thinking
- Ambitious
- Creative flair
- Team player
- Positive attitude