Senior IT Systems Analyst / Solutions Architect (REF HE CT)

We currently have a fixed term possible permanent role available for a Senior IT Systems Analyst / Solutions Architect based in Cape Town. Position PurposeTo liaise and coordinate activities between the customer and IT professionals or external parties to ensure system problems, enhancements and developments are resolved for the business in accordance with all relevant policies and procedures. Including:
- Effective investigation of system problems and analysis of system enhancement requests
- Make recommendations on software solutions to be developed in order to meet business requirements
- Compile user requests into system requirements specifications
- Perform functional testing to ensure solutions implemented/developed will resolve issues and customer requests
Role requirementsExperience
- 8 years relevant System Analyst experience
- Familiar with the Java programming language – not needing to understand how to code but enough to understand how Java applications are developed, deployed (as in Web Applications) and executed
- SQL knowledge – ability to write simple-to-intermediate queries
- Basic database design principles including interpretation of ER diagrams (experience with Oracle is ideal but not a prerequisite)
- Familiar with integration service development, messaging and queues with sufficient knowledge of integration patterns
- XML/JSON message interfaces and Web Service SOAP messages and WSDLs
- Basic knowledge of REST APIs and how these interfaces work (HTTP response codes, headers, best practices, etc.)
- Testing services using popular SOAP/HTTP clients (SOAPUI/Insomnia/etc.) as well as using tools for editing and viewing XML and JSON
- Master Data Management
- Understanding of Windows and Linux operating systems as well as hardware platforms (Virtual Machines)
- Familiar with Authentication, Authorization and Identification of users in Enterprise Software Systems
- Software System Modelling – Expressing solutions and system interactions via modelling notation ( e.g. UML)
- Batch System Processing
- Non Functional Requirements knowledge – Identification and application experience
- Understanding of Software and & IP based Network security (HTTPS, IPSEC, VPN, etc.)
Qualifications
3 year degree/diploma in Information Technology and certification on relevant IT systems
