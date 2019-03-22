Senior IT Systems Analyst / Solutions Architect (REF HE CT)

We currently have a fixed term possible permanent role available for a Senior IT Systems Analyst / Solutions Architect based in Cape Town. Position PurposeTo liaise and coordinate activities between the customer and IT professionals or external parties to ensure system problems, enhancements and developments are resolved for the business in accordance with all relevant policies and procedures. Including:

Effective investigation of system problems and analysis of system enhancement requests

Make recommendations on software solutions to be developed in order to meet business requirements

Compile user requests into system requirements specifications

Perform functional testing to ensure solutions implemented/developed will resolve issues and customer requests

Role requirementsExperience

8 years relevant System Analyst experience

Familiar with the Java programming language – not needing to understand how to code but enough to understand how Java applications are developed, deployed (as in Web Applications) and executed

SQL knowledge – ability to write simple-to-intermediate queries

Basic database design principles including interpretation of ER diagrams (experience with Oracle is ideal but not a prerequisite)

Familiar with integration service development, messaging and queues with sufficient knowledge of integration patterns

XML/JSON message interfaces and Web Service SOAP messages and WSDLs

Basic knowledge of REST APIs and how these interfaces work (HTTP response codes, headers, best practices, etc.)

Testing services using popular SOAP/HTTP clients (SOAPUI/Insomnia/etc.) as well as using tools for editing and viewing XML and JSON

Master Data Management

Understanding of Windows and Linux operating systems as well as hardware platforms (Virtual Machines)

Familiar with Authentication, Authorization and Identification of users in Enterprise Software Systems

Software System Modelling – Expressing solutions and system interactions via modelling notation ( e.g. UML)

Batch System Processing

Non Functional Requirements knowledge – Identification and application experience

Understanding of Software and & IP based Network security (HTTPS, IPSEC, VPN, etc.)

Qualifications

3 year degree/diploma in Information Technology and certification on relevant IT systems

Please note that only applicable candidates will be contacted.



Learn more/Apply for this position