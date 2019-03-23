Front-End Developer

Our client is looking for an enthusiastic Front-End Developer with a can-do, to join their development team, situated at their trendy offices in Cape Town.

You will be working in an agile environment, alongside a young, dynamic, multi-skilled team of Developers, Designers, and Product owners, in order to iteratively deliver sound technical solutions on a suite of web and mobile-web products across the platforms.

Minimum Requirements

– 3 – 5 years front-end development experience working with HTML, CSS (SASS / LESS) and JavaScript.

– Working experience with libraries such as JQuery, Angular and Knockout.

– Developing for mobile handsets using web technologies.

– Experience developing and delivering products in an agile environment.

– Experienced in Visual Studio (2015 & higher).

– Working knowledge of ASP.NET

Bonus skills

– Previous experience on large internet sites with high traffic load.

Skills & Competencies

– A strong understanding of UI/UX design principles, with excellent attention to detail.

– The ability to be relied upon to ensure projects within areas of responsibility are completed in a timely manner.

– You must be able to monitor your own activities and take corrective action as and when necessary.

– We expect you to work with others toward shared goals and by doing so meeting or exceeding them.

– Must be flexible about working with new methodologies and technologies.

Duties & Responsibilities

– Work closely with the UI Designers to translate their UI designs into pixel perfect code.

– Support the C# .Net Developers in implementing front-end interfaces across the web and mobile-web platforms.

– Ensure your code is W3C compliant and works across all popular browsers, both web and mobile-web.

– Skilled in creating newsletters and promo mailers which work across all mail clients.

Learn more/Apply for this position