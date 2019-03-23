Our client is looking for an enthusiastic Front-End Developer with a can-do, to join their development team, situated at their trendy offices in Cape Town.
You will be working in an agile environment, alongside a young, dynamic, multi-skilled team of Developers, Designers, and Product owners, in order to iteratively deliver sound technical solutions on a suite of web and mobile-web products across the platforms.
Minimum Requirements
– 3 – 5 years front-end development experience working with HTML, CSS (SASS / LESS) and JavaScript.
– Working experience with libraries such as JQuery, Angular and Knockout.
– Developing for mobile handsets using web technologies.
– Experience developing and delivering products in an agile environment.
– Experienced in Visual Studio (2015 & higher).
– Working knowledge of ASP.NET
Bonus skills
– Previous experience on large internet sites with high traffic load.
Skills & Competencies
– A strong understanding of UI/UX design principles, with excellent attention to detail.
– The ability to be relied upon to ensure projects within areas of responsibility are completed in a timely manner.
– You must be able to monitor your own activities and take corrective action as and when necessary.
– We expect you to work with others toward shared goals and by doing so meeting or exceeding them.
– Must be flexible about working with new methodologies and technologies.
Duties & Responsibilities
– Work closely with the UI Designers to translate their UI designs into pixel perfect code.
– Support the C# .Net Developers in implementing front-end interfaces across the web and mobile-web platforms.
– Ensure your code is W3C compliant and works across all popular browsers, both web and mobile-web.
– Skilled in creating newsletters and promo mailers which work across all mail clients.