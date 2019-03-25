Desktop Technician

My client based in Stellenbosch is currently looking for an (End User Computing) Desktop Support Technician to join their organization

About the company

The clients South African Division is looking for a Desktop Support Technician, to be based at their Stellenbosch office. The ideal candidate will be driven to learn, to move forward in their career, and to impress with their focus on providing the best possible customer service. The client provides a relaxed, friendly but efficient environment, with the right tools to get the work done. They have operations abroad and are expanding rapidly

Required:

Own transport

Presentable

Good communicator

Committed to excellence

Duties

– Answering incoming service desk tickets, and logging calls coming in by email, phone or in person

– Resolving service tickets where possible, or gathering further information and escalating in other cases

– Deploying new machinery for staff

– Working with Stellenbosch-based staff at their desks, as needed

– Working on projects to roll-out new technologies to staff in various countries, e.g. new software deployment systems, or network security improvements.

Experience

– Minimum of three years in a similar customer service role, preferably with an IT company

– Worked with Macs and iPhones

– Supporting Microsoft Office

– Dealing with general software problems, e.g. with Adobe products

– Basic networking knowledge (IP networking, cat5 cabling)

– Ability to diagnose simple networking issues

– Knowledge of remote support tools, e.g. Teamviewer

– Able to configure printers

– Working knowledge of email and other common communication software (e.g. Skype, Slack)

Competencies

– Good, proven, communication skills both on the telephone, and face to face

– Able to communicate clearly and succinctly in writing

– Motivated to provide good customer service

– Able to work within a team, to work to dead-lines, and report accurately on progress with tasks.

