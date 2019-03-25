Senior .NET Specialist

Mar 25, 2019

Senior .NET Developer

Cape Town

Tayla Allan

(email address)

Our client is in need of a Senior .NET Specialist in Cape Town. The candiate should be a dynamic, team player who is passionate about developement and has exstensive knwoldege in the following skills:

  • .NET
  • C#
  • MVC
  • Azure
  • HTML
  • CSS

Duties will entail:

  • Developing cutting edge software using the latest technologies.
  • Unit-test all software artefacts.
  • Maintain current systems and develop new systems using the latest technologies.
  • Collaborate with Product Owners and Test Analysts in developing, testing and deploying systems components.
  • Research and develop new technologies.
  • Provide second/third line support to IT for software deployed into company eco system.
  • Analyse and resolve complex and high impact production issues where required.
  • Monitor systems performance and ensure all SLA’s are met.
  • Assist technical writers with technical documentation and user manuals related.

Some of the perks to enjoy:

  • Flexi hours
  • Rapid career progression
  • Modern working environment
  • No dress code
  • Remote work

Interested? Email me at (email address) or ring me on (contact number)

