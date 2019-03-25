Senior .NET Specialist

Senior .NET Developer

Cape Town

Tayla Allan

Our client is in need of a Senior .NET Specialist in Cape Town. The candiate should be a dynamic, team player who is passionate about developement and has exstensive knwoldege in the following skills:

.NET

C#

MVC

Azure

HTML

CSS

Duties will entail:

Developing cutting edge software using the latest technologies.

Unit-test all software artefacts.

Maintain current systems and develop new systems using the latest technologies.

Collaborate with Product Owners and Test Analysts in developing, testing and deploying systems components.

Research and develop new technologies.

Provide second/third line support to IT for software deployed into company eco system.

Analyse and resolve complex and high impact production issues where required.

Monitor systems performance and ensure all SLA’s are met.

Assist technical writers with technical documentation and user manuals related.

Some of the perks to enjoy:

Flexi hours

Rapid career progression

Modern working environment

No dress code

Remote work

Interested? Email me at or ring me on

