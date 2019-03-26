Seeking a Microsoft Dynamics CRM Developer for one of our exclusive and well established clients in Cape Town. They require an experienced developer with solid configuration skills and experience of working within a fast pace environment. The MS Dynamics Developer will focus on setting MS Dynamics as a future platform and will be responsible for the development and customisation of the CRM system.
The current skills essential for the role of Microsoft Dynamics CRM Developer are:
- Extensive experience with Microsoft Dynamics CRM
- C#, .NET, JavaScript and SQL Server experience
- Dynamics CRM development online / on premise, SharePoint Development and end user CRM
- Programming and Integration experience in Microsoft Dynamics CRM,2015, 2016 and Dynamics 365 with platform of C#,.Net, Windows Communication Foundation, Web services, Entity Framework, SharePoint, dynamics CRM, reporting services with end to end product development experience
- Created customised reports for clients
- Working along with the team for Go Live (Providing UAT Training, Preparing User Guide)
- Workflows configuration
- Plugins development
- Custom Workflow assemblies development
- Business process flows
The ideal candidate will be offered:
- Flexi-time
- Professional team
- Great working atmosphere
- Medical aid + Pension fund
- Soft Perks such as free gym, free lunches, free parking
- Room to progress
- No Travel required
Looking to work in a past pace and innovative enviroment, please contact me:
Claudia on (contact number)
and/or email: (email address)