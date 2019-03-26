Microsoft Dynamics CRM Developer

Seeking a Microsoft Dynamics CRM Developer for one of our exclusive and well established clients in Cape Town. They require an experienced developer with solid configuration skills and experience of working within a fast pace environment. The MS Dynamics Developer will focus on setting MS Dynamics as a future platform and will be responsible for the development and customisation of the CRM system.

The current skills essential for the role of Microsoft Dynamics CRM Developer are:

Extensive experience with Microsoft Dynamics CRM

C#, .NET, JavaScript and SQL Server experience

Dynamics CRM development online / on premise, SharePoint Development and end user CRM

Programming and Integration experience in Microsoft Dynamics CRM,2015, 2016 and Dynamics 365 with platform of C#,.Net, Windows Communication Foundation, Web services, Entity Framework, SharePoint, dynamics CRM, reporting services with end to end product development experience

Created customised reports for clients

Working along with the team for Go Live (Providing UAT Training, Preparing User Guide)

Workflows configuration

Plugins development

Custom Workflow assemblies development

Business process flows

The ideal candidate will be offered:

Flexi-time

Professional team

Great working atmosphere

Medical aid + Pension fund

Soft Perks such as free gym, free lunches, free parking

Room to progress

No Travel required

Looking to work in a past pace and innovative enviroment, please contact me:

Claudia on (contact number)

and/or email: (email address)

