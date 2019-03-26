Microsoft Dynamics CRM Developer

Seeking a Microsoft Dynamics CRM Developer for one of our exclusive and well established clients in Cape Town. They require an experienced developer with solid configuration skills and experience of working within a fast pace environment. The MS Dynamics Developer will focus on setting MS Dynamics as a future platform and will be responsible for the development and customisation of the CRM system.

The current skills essential for the role of Microsoft Dynamics CRM Developer are:

  • Extensive experience with Microsoft Dynamics CRM
  • C#, .NET, JavaScript and SQL Server experience
  • Dynamics CRM development online / on premise, SharePoint Development and end user CRM
  • Programming and Integration experience in Microsoft Dynamics CRM,2015, 2016 and Dynamics 365 with platform of C#,.Net, Windows Communication Foundation, Web services, Entity Framework, SharePoint, dynamics CRM, reporting services with end to end product development experience
  • Created customised reports for clients
  • Working along with the team for Go Live (Providing UAT Training, Preparing User Guide)
  • Workflows configuration
  • Plugins development
  • Custom Workflow assemblies development
  • Business process flows

The ideal candidate will be offered:

  • Flexi-time
  • Professional team
  • Great working atmosphere
  • Medical aid + Pension fund
  • Soft Perks such as free gym, free lunches, free parking
  • Room to progress
  • No Travel required

Looking to work in a past pace and innovative enviroment, please contact me:

Claudia on (contact number)

and/or email: (email address)

