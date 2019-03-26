PHP Developer (Cape Town – Observatory)

PHP Developer

Locations : Cape Town – Observatory

Job Type: Permanent

Salary: Up to R900K

If you are an PHP Developer who is interested in furthering their career, then I have the opportunity for you. This role is set in the bustling city of Cape Town (Observatory), with a brand new client who works closely with a number of large, international clients of their own!

Necessities for the roles are, but are not limited to:

Extensive experience in PHP development (5+ years)

5+ years’ experience with MySQL or other rational databases

Understanding of MVC and frameworks

Insight into applying design patterns to complex problems when needed

Interest in improving development processes

Fair understanding of HTML and CSS

Comofrtability with the Linux demand line

Desirables for this role include:

BSc degree or other tertiary qualification

Multitasking skills

Attention to detail

This is not an opportunity not to be passed up. I urge all who are interested to apply now to avoid disappointment, as these positions will be filled quickly.

If this is of interest to you, please contact (email address) for further details or a confidential chat about our other positions.

Liam Burrell

Pearson Frank International – Open-source recruiter for South Africa

