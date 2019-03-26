PHP Developer (Cape Town – Observatory)

PHP Developer
Locations : Cape Town – Observatory
Job Type: Permanent
Salary: Up to R900K
If you are an PHP Developer who is interested in furthering their career, then I have the opportunity for you. This role is set in the bustling city of Cape Town (Observatory), with a brand new client who works closely with a number of large, international clients of their own!
Necessities for the roles are, but are not limited to:
- Extensive experience in PHP development (5+ years)
- 5+ years’ experience with MySQL or other rational databases
- Understanding of MVC and frameworks
- Insight into applying design patterns to complex problems when needed
- Interest in improving development processes
- Fair understanding of HTML and CSS
- Comofrtability with the Linux demand line
Desirables for this role include:
- BSc degree or other tertiary qualification
- Multitasking skills
- Attention to detail
This is not an opportunity not to be passed up. I urge all who are interested to apply now to avoid disappointment, as these positions will be filled quickly.
If this is of interest to you, please contact (email address) for further details or a confidential chat about our other positions.
Liam Burrell
Pearson Frank International – Open-source recruiter for South Africa