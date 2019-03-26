Software Development Engineer

A leading South African online retailer, is looking for highly talented Software

Development Engineers to join the team in Cape Town, Stellenbosch or Johannesburg.

We are a young, dynamic, hyper growth company looking for smart, creative, hard working people to

join us. We offer market related benefits, a great work environment and a promise that you won’t be

bored as long as you are prepared for a challenge and want to build something great.

We seek to employ Exceptional Minds, people who are:

 Experts at DOING, they can not only design but also execute;

 Analytical, able to use data to make decisions.

 Competitive.

 Curious. Always questioning the status quo;

 Not averse to risk;

 Business smart. Able to think about problems from a business perspective using technical and

product input;

 Self directed, taking action based on own initiative;

 Collaborative.

 Thorough;

 User focused, always trying to understand a product from the users perspective;

 Able to communicate clearly and not afraid to voice an opinion, no matter how unpopular.

Are you an Exceptional Mind? if so come and join us!

You’ll have the choice of one two new exciting development teams here . The teams

will focus on building frontends for internal users, such as our Retail and Customer Service

teams. The frontend will be utilizing Javascript (React/Angular) and the backend Python. The

teams collaborate often with our other engineering teams, yet the business area and

technological focus differs widely. One of the teams will be in Cape Town, the other in our

Stellenbosch offices

Your responsibilities will include:

 Design and build solutions to assist our business users, and improve customer experience

Architect and design solutions with fellow team members

 Researching how solutions are being implemented locally and internationally

 Applying creative problem solving to develop solutions

Attributes required:

 Solutions-oriented, can-do attitude and high energy

 Strong analytical and critical thinking, using data to inform decisions

 Ability to disaggregate and structure solutions to ambiguous problems

 Solid quantitative skills

 Ability to interview and interact professionally with internal and external people

 Capability to present ideas succinctly, in writing and verbally

 Versatile and with the appetite to learn by doing

Qualifications:

 Bachelor’s degree required, with a major in a quantitative subject

 2 years of experience in an software engineering role

The Environment:

 employees are entrepreneurial and dynamic, smart, customer-centric, fun and have the

shared ambition of the company being the leading e-commerce company in Africa.

 We have fun, work hard, take ownership, work in teams to create solutions and are always open to

direct feedback/new ideas on where we can improve.

 We are short on ego and high on output.

 We are doers and not only thinkers, its all in the execution after all.

 We love what we do and what we are creating.

The company is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Applicants from the previously disadvantaged groups and

people with disabilities will be given preference

NB: Kindly attach a detailed CV and a Cover letter

