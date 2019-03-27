Analyst Developer – PHP (specialise in Front End)

A vacancy exists at our campus in Westlake Business Park, Cape Town for an analyst developer (web). The primary focus of this position is the development and maintenance of software that supports AA group’s programs for key corporate clients.

Reporting to the Technical Lead, you are a highly motivated, innovative individual with a strong understanding of PHP and relational databases. You have the ability to interpret and perceive requirements, work independently and get the job done.

You have

– A BSc degree or relevant IT diploma

– A minimum of five years’ proven experience in developing high volume web sites

– Experience with content management systems

– A strong understanding of object oriented design and coding

– As analyst developer (PHP/web) you will be responsible for

You will be able to:

– Receiving specifications from the client team

– Writing, testing and implementing programs

– Sourcing appropriate solutions to problems

– Resolving queries and bugs

– Recording time and billing

– Requirements

– PHP (framework experience)

– SQL

– XML, XSL

– JavaScript (framework experience advantageous)

– CSS, W3C DOM

– AJAX

– HTML, DHTML

– Web services/SOAP/NuSOAP

