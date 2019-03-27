Principle Business Analyst (Contracting)

Realise your potential and further develop your career as a Principle Business Analyst in Contracting.Job & Company Description:A well established company in the Finance sector is seeking a Principle BA with a Finance background to join their team for a 6 month contracting opportunity in the Western Cape. This position will enhance your skills and develop your potential to the fullest. Job Experience & Skills Required:Qualification

Diploma in Business Analysis

Functions:

Facilitate, Formulate, Implement business strategies

Review processes

Analyse system and business processes

Ensure testing protocols are adhered to

Experience:

15 – 20 years experience in Business Applications and IT

Business and Data analysis

Cloud based computing experience

Solutions design and testing

Data modelling and dataflows

Running and leading teams

Project planning and management

Understanding end to end HR process

Budget Control

If you are interested in this opportunity, please apply directly.

