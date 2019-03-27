Senior .NET Specialist – Cape Town

Tayla Allan

Cape Town

(email address)

My client, one of South Africa’s elite tech companies, is hunting for a Senior .NET Specialist to fill an exceptional role based in Cape Town. The candidate should consider themselves to be a team player, dynamic and spirited when it comes to tech.

Skills that will fit the role criteria:

.NET

C#

MVC

ASP.NET

Javascript

SQL

HTML

Angular

Duties consist of:

Working in a team, following Agile development methodologies.

Contributing to the architecture, design, development, and maintenance of Web and Desktop applications using the C# language and the Microsoft .NET framework.

Following the best software engineering practices.

Exercise version control discipline to maintain source code.

Perks you’ll enjoy:

Casual dress code

Parking

Onsite Gym

Continuous training and development across all skill sets

Rapid career progression

Competitive salary

Interested? Email me at (email address)

