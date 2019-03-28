Dynamics CRM Developer – Bellville

This role is perfect for a Dynamics CRM/365 developer who is looking for a highly technical role, working with .NET in support of Dynamics CRM! My client works in the financial industry and wants to improve their CRM system to better serve their clients.

The ideal candidate:

5+ years Dynamics CRM

Strong working history with .NET

Presents technical ideas

Works with team members and independently to develop and configure Microsoft Dynamics

Troubleshooting

Mentors and trains technical team members

You will be the company’s leading Dynamics CRM Developer. The role will eventually move into a more managerial position as you learn more about the business side of Dynamics CRM!

To discuss this and other exciting CRM / Microsoft Dynamics CRM opportunities in more detail please send your CV (email address) or call Liana Robson at (contact number) in complete confidence.

