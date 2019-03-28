Front End Developer

Join an out of the box and barrier breaking, employer of choice within the financial services industry. This is a vibrant company looking for passionate people who are driven by results and believe in helping communities. They work on ground breaking tech projects and have fun doing it. Essential Qualification:MatricDegree or National Diploma in a relevant field of study Skills & Experience: Solid experience as a Front End DeveloperTech stack being used: Java, MySQL, Git, Ansible, CircleCI, MAvern, HTML, REST and BashExperience with Cordova / Ionic 3 mobile development using Angular and / or PHPKnowledge of REST API’sXHTML and CSSJavaScript / Ajax Job Description:This is an enticing opportunity to work on an ever evolving and changing platform.The environment is relaxed, and the benefits are insane!Apply today to find out more about this company. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, LIZZY KRIEL on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT029951.

