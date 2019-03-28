OE Business Analyst

A well-established company is looking for mid-level OE Business Analyst in the Winelands area. If you are experienced in Logistics and Supply Chain, managing problem solving and project management for mega companies, then this is your opportunity. You will need to understand end to end of the business. Understands business drivers and how each department integrates with others and how business processes for each department are documented. You will need to map out business processes without supervision, autonomously do stakeholder management, continuously review it as the initiative progresses, develop and implement standard operating procedure with little or no supervision. Qualification:BCom Logistics ManagementBEng Industrial or equivalentMinimum 3 – 5 years’ experience Skills & Experience: Advanced knowledge of OE / CI; trained in Lean or Six SigmaFully understands an OE deployment initiative and supports it in a business unitAdvanced knowledge of supply chain functions and operations and planningExpert in the technical aspects of data analysis, and able to derive insights from the dataAlways uses information to scope the problem and verify solution’s effectiveness and able to show clear contribution to the business without supervisionCan do the work independently but can also direct and coach others in doing the workCan autonomously apply project management principles and deliver on projects on timeWorks on more than one project at a time – able to project lead othersPlays a leadership role in solution designGives input into and contributes to methodologies and processes Job Description:Continuous improvement innovation.Logistics and Supply Chain Management knowledge (problem-solving, analytical competence, client centricity etc).General Business Acumen – Excellent interpersonal communication skills, fundamental financials, detail orientated, use of initiative etc.Operational excellence – identify value adding opportunities, eliminate waste, work independently and through cross functional teams.Leadership skills (negotiation, building relationships, ability to influence etc).Computer literacy and Presentation skills including VISIO – Advanced solution and process focused (MS Word, MS Excel and MS PowerPoint).Only South African Residents will be considered. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view Civil Engineering, Structural Engineering, Building and Construction, Electronic Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Mechanical Engineering jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, JOHAN KOTZÉ on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CTE019963.

