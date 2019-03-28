PHP Developer

Exciting IT start-up looking for enthusiastic, self-motivated and dynamic web developers to push the boundaries of web technologies in order to deliver outstanding products & services to key clients.Ideally you will work remotely, however office space can be provided in Cape Town if necessary. It is import to note we are looking experience on the backend side. Working from home requires that you are a disciplined individual and that you are able to work a normal day without distractions. The most obvious reward is you are not spending hours in the day on the road.

