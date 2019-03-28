PLC Technician

- Analyzing programmable logic controller programs for the purpose of modifying and find faults on the machines and equipment
- Correcting various Mechanical, Electrical and Electronic types of fault on machines in order to ensure production continuity
- Assessing breakdowns and develop alternative solutions to prevent occurrences
- Ensuring machine availability, accuracy and performance to enable continuous production within area of responsibility
- Planning and developing modifications for conventional relay equipment to PLC equipment on various machines in order to reduce maintenance costs
- Supporting production with new facility installations and commissioning to ensure proper functionality
Qualification
- National N Diploma/National Diploma in Mechatronics /Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering or relevant engineering qualification
- At least 3 years’ relevant experience in the Paint / automotive maintenance environment
- Ability to analyze and correct any deviation of machine performance from the manufactures specifications
- Understanding of PLC & HMI systems
- Knowledge of the operation and control of Plant and Equipment
- High proficiency with test equipment and procedure
- Good communication skills
- Computer skills(MS Word, Excel and PowerPoint)
- Be prepared to work shifts, weekends and overtime