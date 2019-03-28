PLC Technician

Mar 28, 2019

  • Analyzing programmable logic controller programs for the purpose of modifying and find faults on the machines and equipment
  • Correcting various Mechanical, Electrical and Electronic types of fault on machines in order to ensure production continuity
  • Assessing breakdowns and develop alternative solutions to prevent occurrences
  • Ensuring machine availability, accuracy and performance to enable continuous production within area of responsibility
  • Planning and developing modifications for conventional relay equipment to PLC equipment on various machines in order to reduce maintenance costs
  • Supporting production with new facility installations and commissioning to ensure proper functionality

Qualification

  • National N Diploma/National Diploma in Mechatronics /Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering or relevant engineering qualification
  • At least 3 years’ relevant experience in the Paint / automotive maintenance environment
  • Ability to analyze and correct any deviation of machine performance from the manufactures specifications
  • Understanding of PLC & HMI systems
  • Knowledge of the operation and control of Plant and Equipment
  • High proficiency with test equipment and procedure
  • Good communication skills
  • Computer skills(MS Word, Excel and PowerPoint)
  • Be prepared to work shifts, weekends and overtime

Learn more/Apply for this position