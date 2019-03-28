Senior Python Developer

Are you looking to work on exciting projects and to make a difference in the world? I am looking for a passionate Python Developer with Django skills to join a rapidly expanding company within the Data and AI space. Essential Qualification:MatricDegree or National Diploma in a relevant field of study Skills & Experience: Minimum 5 years Python development experienceProficiency with Django and Linux Job Description:This is an exciting opportunity with a fantastic location, cutting edge projects and dynamic team environment.Apply today to find out more. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, LIZZY KRIEL on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT029952.

