Database Administrator (NoSQL) Mongo

If you have a love for the latest technologies and would like to develop new skills from the best while working in an exciting environment, then this is the perfect opportunity for you. This is a highly dynamic environment with stunning offices locally and internationally. The ideal person will have the thirst to grow and a passion for solving complex problems and independent enough to make decisions.

Qualification:
Matric
BSc Degree in Information Systems, Computer Science or anything related

Skills & Experience:
NoSQL database technologies such as MongoDB

Job Description:
Primarily you will be the main NoSQL Mongo Database Administrator and will be part of the Infrastructure team.
Main responsibilities will include all support administration and maintenance of their NoSQL based environment and work alongside their existing DBA team.
Place monitoring and alerting measures to proactively detect failure or performance issues.
Engage with the internal development team to design solutions for their application requirements.

