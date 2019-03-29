.NET Programmer

Mar 29, 2019

ENVIRONMENT:

A leading retail giant seeks a resilient .Net Programmer with strong people skills and conflict resolution to offer Store Support where you will be responsible for developing, maintaining and supporting systems. The ideal candidate requires a 3-Year IT Programming Degree/Diploma, at least 3 years Dev experience coding and building Enterprise Solutions using ASP.Net and C#, writing SQL code and stored procedures with UML exposure and a good understanding of OO principles.

DUTIES:

Develop & maintain operational systems –

  • Understand the existing requirement and document the requirements.
  • Develop .Net programs and functions.
  • Maintain existing Net programs/systems and functions.
  • Document changes.
  • Confirm with requirements with Systems Analyst.
  • Do unit testing of developed programs and functions.
  • Code reviews with peers.

Manage the release process –

  • Capture the release using the company release management system.
  • Ensure instructions are clear and concise and applied by relevant deployment teams.
  • Confirm the success of the deployment and follow through until production stage is reached.

Provide support to users of the systems –

  • Provide business support on existing systems.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

  • 3-Year IT Programming Degree/Diploma.

Experience/Skills –

  • 3-4 Years’ experience:

