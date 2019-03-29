ENVIRONMENT: A leading retail giant seeks a resilient .Net Programmer with strong people skills and conflict resolution to offer Store Support where you will be responsible for developing, maintaining and supporting systems. The ideal candidate requires a 3-Year IT Programming Degree/Diploma, at least 3 years Dev experience coding and building Enterprise Solutions using ASP.Net and C#, writing SQL code and stored procedures with UML exposure and a good understanding of OO principles. DUTIES: Develop & maintain operational systems – Understand the existing requirement and document the requirements.

Develop .Net programs and functions.

Maintain existing Net programs/systems and functions.

Document changes.

Confirm with requirements with Systems Analyst.

Do unit testing of developed programs and functions.

Code reviews with peers. Manage the release process – Capture the release using the company release management system.

Ensure instructions are clear and concise and applied by relevant deployment teams.

Confirm the success of the deployment and follow through until production stage is reached. Provide support to users of the systems – Provide business support on existing systems. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – 3-Year IT Programming Degree/Diploma. Experience/Skills – 3-4 Years’ experience: