Mar 29, 2019
ENVIRONMENT:
A leading retail giant seeks a resilient .Net Programmer with strong people skills and conflict resolution to offer Store Support where you will be responsible for developing, maintaining and supporting systems. The ideal candidate requires a 3-Year IT Programming Degree/Diploma, at least 3 years Dev experience coding and building Enterprise Solutions using ASP.Net and C#, writing SQL code and stored procedures with UML exposure and a good understanding of OO principles.
DUTIES:
Develop & maintain operational systems –
- Understand the existing requirement and document the requirements.
- Develop .Net programs and functions.
- Maintain existing Net programs/systems and functions.
- Document changes.
- Confirm with requirements with Systems Analyst.
- Do unit testing of developed programs and functions.
- Code reviews with peers.
Manage the release process –
- Capture the release using the company release management system.
- Ensure instructions are clear and concise and applied by relevant deployment teams.
- Confirm the success of the deployment and follow through until production stage is reached.
Provide support to users of the systems –
- Provide business support on existing systems.
REQUIREMENTS:
Qualifications –
- 3-Year IT Programming Degree/Diploma.
Experience/Skills –
