Python Developer

A telecommunications service provider is looking for a Python Developer to join their team in

Milnerton, Cape Town.

DUTIES WILL INCLUDE, BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO:

– Development of new, and maintenance of existing functionality on their platform.

– Creating and modifying reports.

– Resolving support queries.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

– Computer Science Degree or Engineering degree with Computer Science, B.Com or similar

– degree

– Minimum 3-5 years relevant experience

– Experience in an Object Oriented language (Python, C# or Java).

– Python experience preferred and a willingness to work in Python is required.

– MYSQL

– LAMP stack.

– Web development (HTML, Javascript)

Learn more/Apply for this position