A telecommunications service provider is looking for a Python Developer to join their team in
Milnerton, Cape Town.
DUTIES WILL INCLUDE, BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO:
– Development of new, and maintenance of existing functionality on their platform.
– Creating and modifying reports.
– Resolving support queries.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
– Computer Science Degree or Engineering degree with Computer Science, B.Com or similar
– degree
– Minimum 3-5 years relevant experience
– Experience in an Object Oriented language (Python, C# or Java).
– Python experience preferred and a willingness to work in Python is required.
– MYSQL
– LAMP stack.
– Web development (HTML, Javascript)