Integration Architect (Java & .NET)

The architecture includes the following artefacts that will be developed and or assembled by the enterprise architects: Technologies, information and application artefacts and related metadata Policies Procedures Standards Principals Objectives. Provides guidance to medium size / large complexity or large size moderate complexity projects. May consult with domain architects and peers involved in implementation projects.Qualification & Experience:Degree or Diploma with 10 to 12 years related experience.Role/Responsibilities:
- Architect and realise the integration layer of SPF’s target Enterprise Architecture for purposes of digital, multi-channel, client engagement, analytics, automation and other integration business drivers, by:
- Producing the as-is, to-be and transition integration architectures consisting of patterns, platforms, technologies, frameworks, standards and guidelines across the SPF cluster,
- Motivating for the right and appropriate integration layer capabilities
- Providing appropriate enterprise integration architecture guidance at cluster level, and
- Leading an integration team and technology competency teams in Java and .NET to realise standard and reusable application and technology-specific integrations/accelerators
- Actively own, drive, measure and report integration architecture value at cluster level
- Be the architect champion for the enabling integration layer across initiatives, projects and the SPF cluster
- Closely collaborate and participate in business, cluster and group integration governance
- Maintain and evolve the integration architecture/layer and roadmaps across cluster
Knowledge and Skills:
- IT Data Analysis
- Business Systems Requirements Definition
- Emerging Technologies
- Compliance Monitoring
- Project Management