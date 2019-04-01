Intermediate Developer – CT Central – C# – Neg to R650k ctc per annum

Senior Software Developer – C# – MVC – Single Page – Cloud – Micro-services

Flexible working hours, On site perks like gym, free lunch, lots of coffee

Good salaries with strong performance bonuses on offer

Active support for you to continue your studies

You’re moving tech from monolithic to micro services & building the new technology from there. You’ll find a mix of open as well as closed source technology. You’ll always be adopting the best tool available.

You will find modern engineering practices, built upon many years of aggressive investment in technology. You will find lots of new software development but keep in mind, a site this size will always have something for you to maintain. The difference is that their software is well built, so you won’t be firefighting.

The tech is mixed. This role calls for .NET based skills using C#, MVC & Web Api. Their backend architecture is mostly Rest based all mostly based on elastic, containerised infrastructure supported & managed through Kubernetes.

Their current developers tend to mostly be full stack, so you’ll get to play with some modern JavaScript based tech as well.

To get top end money, you’ll need a couple of tricks: Requirements

– About 10 years coding experience

– Strong .NET based skills in C#.NET

– Strong SQL writing skills – stored procedures & general T-SQL querying.

– Restful; Restful Restful! Yebo, you’ll need to be able to handle enterprise Rest services.

– .NET Core – it’s pretty NB to them but they will talk to you if you’ve only worked in .NET Standard

– Some form of modern JavaScript coding

– Most of their developers also have strong analytical & mathematical skills

– They don’t care what qualification you have completed (Coding or Analytical or Mathematical) but they will want to see good academic results

– They will quiz you about SOLID

– Familiarise yourself with Github (if you haven’t already)

Advantageous – Nice to have etc

– Business facing skills

– Logical problem solving with the ability to explain your solution to a non-developer

– Previous Micro Services experience

– Docker / Containerisation

– DevOps / Kubernetes / Modern CD

– .NET Core

– React with Redux

Reference Number for this position is GD42242 which is a Permanent position based in Cape Town offering a salary of up to R650k p.a cost to company negotiable on experience.

