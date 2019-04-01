Server Administrator

Key Competencies & Qualifications:
- VCP certification essential.
- VCAP certification will be an advantage.
- MCSE 2008 or 2012 certification.
- Linux certification.
- OS support experience – Windows 2008 and 2012, Linux.
- HP hardware knowledge.
- Server hardware experience.
- Understanding of networking and SAN in a server environment.
- Willing to work overtime when required.
- Good problem solving and communication skills, analytical skills, attention to detail, report writing skills, ability to perform under pressure.
- 1-4 years’ experience.
Responsibilities:
- Design, install and support VMware.
- Ensure optimal efficiency of VMware systems.
- Manage and ensure efficient load balancing of VMware systems.
- Establish and ensure high availability of systems.
- Deploy Hardware.
- Provide hardware support for servers.
- Provide operating system support for Windows servers.
- Manage support calls for the supported environment.
- Provide Linux system support.
- Maintain related documentation.