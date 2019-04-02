BUSINESS ANALYST LEAD (BELLVILLE)

Description: OUR CLIENT DEALING WITH FINANCIAL OUTSOURCING SOLUTIONS REQUIRES A BUSINESS ANALYST LEADIN BELLVILLEPlease Note: If you do not fit the specification with the minimum requirements your application will not be accepted for this position. Shortlisted candidates may be required to complete an Assessment or Test to demonstrate your knowledge of this position.Requirements:

5 years of experience as a Business Analyst

Business or IT degree or the equivalent education, training and work experience

Professional business analysis qualification preferred. e.g. ISEB certificate or similar

Applicants must reside in BELLVILLE or surrounding area.

Only South African citizens, who are suitably qualified, live in the applicable area and meet the requirements of the position are eligible to apply for this vacancy.

