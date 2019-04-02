Helpdesk Agent â€“ Tier 3

Position Purpose:The 3rd Tier Wireless Technical Support Engineer will be responsible for escalations of complex client and network related queries on Mikrotik and Ubiquiti equipment setups. They will deal with core network configurations and troubleshooting where required.Qualification & Experience:

Wireless Technology (MCTNA, MTCRE, MTCWE) experience – 3 years

Configuring and management of Router – 3 year

MTCNA qualification

Matric

Faultfinding & Problem-solving skills

Excellent knowledge of Wireless Standards

Responsibilities:

Assisting in the setup and infrastructure of computers and servers connected to a network

RAID, fail – over and disaster recovery setups

Deliver technical support on the phone and on site and provide customers with superior service

Provide customers with technical support (E – mail, hosting infrastructure, Plesk Control Panel, IIS, Apache) onsite and telephonic

Activities relating to wireless and wired network planning and architecture

Installing and managing both Windows and Linux server environments

Working with Internet technologies and hosting environments e.g. DNS, hosting, ADSL

Advanced routing and TCP/IP skills

VPNs and firewalls setup and management

Implement and manage backup systems

Ordering and building of hardware

Support standby on rotational basis

Basic use of billing and CRM systems bore

Co – ordination of the wireless and technical teams

A good understanding of routing

Network diagrams

Ensuring technical tasks are delegated properly

Ensuring tickets are completed

Reporting on tickets

Performance management

Network planning

Technical Expert in:

â—‹ Routingâ—‹ Mail (Postfix, Linux)â—‹ VMWare and other virtual technologiesSend a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

