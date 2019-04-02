Helpdesk Agent â€“ Tier 3

Position Purpose:The 3rd Tier Wireless Technical Support Engineer will be responsible for escalations of complex client and network related queries on Mikrotik and Ubiquiti equipment setups. They will deal with core network configurations and troubleshooting where required.Qualification & Experience:
- Wireless Technology (MCTNA, MTCRE, MTCWE) experience – 3 years
- Configuring and management of Router – 3 year
- MTCNA qualification
- Matric
- Faultfinding & Problem-solving skills
- Excellent knowledge of Wireless Standards
Responsibilities:
- Assisting in the setup and infrastructure of computers and servers connected to a network
- RAID, fail – over and disaster recovery setups
- Deliver technical support on the phone and on site and provide customers with superior service
- Provide customers with technical support (E – mail, hosting infrastructure, Plesk Control Panel, IIS, Apache) onsite and telephonic
- Activities relating to wireless and wired network planning and architecture
- Installing and managing both Windows and Linux server environments
- Working with Internet technologies and hosting environments e.g. DNS, hosting, ADSL
- Advanced routing and TCP/IP skills
- VPNs and firewalls setup and management
- Implement and manage backup systems
- Ordering and building of hardware
- Support standby on rotational basis
- Basic use of billing and CRM systems bore
- Co – ordination of the wireless and technical teams
- A good understanding of routing
- Network diagrams
- Ensuring technical tasks are delegated properly
- Ensuring tickets are completed
- Reporting on tickets
- Performance management
- Network planning
- Technical Expert in:
â—‹ Routingâ—‹ Mail (Postfix, Linux)â—‹ VMWare and other virtual technologiesSend a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful