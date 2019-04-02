Programmer III – Digital Transformation

ENVIRONMENT: The expertise of a Programmer III who will head up the Digital Transformation division is sought by a leading retail company. You will require a strong SAP Hybris technology stack, being mainly responsible for setup of design patterns, frameworks & processes. You will also need Matric, Diploma /Degree in Information Systems / BSc Computer Science or equivalent, 5+ years’ experience in a similar role, SAP Hybris eCommerce development, Hybris Marketing, SAP Cloud 4 Service, SAP Customer Activity Repository, SAP ERP, Agile and DevOps projects, Ant, Maven or Gradle Build Tools, GIT, JSP, JavaScript, XHTML, HTML5, CSS, Java 8 Object Orientation Programming and more. DUTIES: Configuration and creation of technical components and services required to deliver online customer facing features – Analyse and understand business requirements in the context of the current business environment in conjunction with Product Manager, Business Analysts and Solution Architects.

Develop and document design and maintain source base.

Create conceptual, logical and physical solutions, using appropriate coding techniques and methodologies.

Identify suitable coding solution(s) and alternatives that address the business needs/requirements of key stakeholders from the business, solution delivery and operations areas.

Develop solutions according to standards and best practice for front-end, back-end and integration to other solutions.

Maintain development principles and quality compliance criteria to deliver according to commitments.

Integrate design for maintainability,