Programmer III – Digital Transformation
Apr 2, 2019
ENVIRONMENT:
The expertise of a Programmer III who will head up the Digital Transformation division is sought by a leading retail company. You will require a strong SAP Hybris technology stack, being mainly responsible for setup of design patterns, frameworks & processes. You will also need Matric, Diploma /Degree in Information Systems / BSc Computer Science or equivalent, 5+ years’ experience in a similar role, SAP Hybris eCommerce development, Hybris Marketing, SAP Cloud 4 Service, SAP Customer Activity Repository, SAP ERP, Agile and DevOps projects, Ant, Maven or Gradle Build Tools, GIT, JSP, JavaScript, XHTML, HTML5, CSS, Java 8 Object Orientation Programming and more.
DUTIES:
Configuration and creation of technical components and services required to deliver online customer facing features –
- Analyse and understand business requirements in the context of the current business environment in conjunction with Product Manager, Business Analysts and Solution Architects.
- Develop and document design and maintain source base.
- Create conceptual, logical and physical solutions, using appropriate coding techniques and methodologies.
- Identify suitable coding solution(s) and alternatives that address the business needs/requirements of key stakeholders from the business, solution delivery and operations areas.
- Develop solutions according to standards and best practice for front-end, back-end and integration to other solutions.
- Maintain development principles and quality compliance criteria to deliver according to commitments.
- Integrate design for maintainability,
