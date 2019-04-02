Position Purpose:The management of projects to meet identified business needs, acquiring and utilising the necessary resources and skills, within agreed parameters of cost, timescales, and quality.Qualifications & Experience:
- 3 year Diploma in Information Systems
- BCom Information Systems
- BSc (Computer Science or Information Systems)
- Qualification in Project Management – PMP / Prince 2: Essential
- Professional qualification Level 6 or equivalent knowledge and skills
- 5+ Years as Project Manager (With SAP exposure)
System / Technology Environment
- ICT background particularly in ICT/development and SAP projects.
Knowledge required:
- Strong experience in Projects and Project deliverables
- Has detailed practical knowledge of project management methodologies, tools and techniques with in depth knowledge of at least one methodology – IT uses PMBoK, Waterfall, Agile and SAP Activate
- Good knowledge of the Retail business environment
Skills:
- Writing SQL queries and stored procedures
- Microsoft SQL Server Family
- Data warehouse concepts and implementation.
Responsibilities:
- Coordinate and integrate activities across multiple functional lines
- Ensure timely and effective communication with the project team and project stakeholders
- Manage project dependencies and team and stakeholder relationships as it relates to the project
- Provide strong planning and process skills to the team, and assume accountability for the definition and execution of the project plans including project initiation, planning, execution, monitoring and controlling, and closing out of the project
- Performance evaluation
- Project reporting
- Facilitate communications between the project team and stakeholders to prevent issues, rectify issues, manage risk and support delivery of the project objectives.
- Manage stakeholder expectations
Tasks and Activities:
- Manage Projects
- Able to manage more than one project at a time
- Effectively estimate costs, timescales and resource requirements for the successful delivery of the project(s) to an agreed scope
- Liaise with other managers within the ICT functions and within the business; manage client/user and line management expectations for projects
- Ensure that a change control procedure is in place, and actively used to assess the effect of changes to the project on costs, timescales and /or resource needs and report these to the project sponsors
- Lead the project team; allocating and monitoring tasks, motivating staff and appraising individual performance
- Monitor and control allocated human and material resources, associated revenue costs and all capital costs against the project budget
- Prepare and maintain realistic scope, time, cost, quality, human resource, communication, risk and procurement management plans, including sub-projects, and monitor and control team performance against each plan, providing reports to client/user management and senior management as required
- Responsible for the definition, documentation and safe execution of complex projects, directing and counseling project team members, and advising clients / users as necessary on all phases
- Identify, assess and manage risks to the success of the project
- Apply industry best practice and methodology to Project Management processes and procedures and ensure that it is applied and monitored for all ICT projects.
- Advise resource managers / staff line managers on the development, training and appraisal issues for project staff.
- Budget and budget reporting responsibility
- Ensure formal closure on own projects and document lessons learnt
- Coach and mentor junior staff