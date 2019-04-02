Project Manager

Position Purpose:The management of projects to meet identified business needs, acquiring and utilising the necessary resources and skills, within agreed parameters of cost, timescales, and quality.Qualifications & Experience:

3 year Diploma in Information Systems

BCom Information Systems

BSc (Computer Science or Information Systems)

Qualification in Project Management – PMP / Prince 2: Essential

Professional qualification Level 6 or equivalent knowledge and skills

5+ Years as Project Manager (With SAP exposure)

System / Technology Environment

ICT background particularly in ICT/development and SAP projects.

Knowledge required:

Strong experience in Projects and Project deliverables

Has detailed practical knowledge of project management methodologies, tools and techniques with in depth knowledge of at least one methodology – IT uses PMBoK, Waterfall, Agile and SAP Activate

Good knowledge of the Retail business environment

Skills:

Writing SQL queries and stored procedures

Microsoft SQL Server Family

Data warehouse concepts and implementation.

Responsibilities:

Coordinate and integrate activities across multiple functional lines

Ensure timely and effective communication with the project team and project stakeholders

Manage project dependencies and team and stakeholder relationships as it relates to the project

Provide strong planning and process skills to the team, and assume accountability for the definition and execution of the project plans including project initiation, planning, execution, monitoring and controlling, and closing out of the project

Performance evaluation

Project reporting

Facilitate communications between the project team and stakeholders to prevent issues, rectify issues, manage risk and support delivery of the project objectives.

Manage stakeholder expectations

Tasks and Activities:

Manage Projects

Able to manage more than one project at a time

Effectively estimate costs, timescales and resource requirements for the successful delivery of the project(s) to an agreed scope

Liaise with other managers within the ICT functions and within the business; manage client/user and line management expectations for projects

Ensure that a change control procedure is in place, and actively used to assess the effect of changes to the project on costs, timescales and /or resource needs and report these to the project sponsors

Lead the project team; allocating and monitoring tasks, motivating staff and appraising individual performance

Monitor and control allocated human and material resources, associated revenue costs and all capital costs against the project budget

Prepare and maintain realistic scope, time, cost, quality, human resource, communication, risk and procurement management plans, including sub-projects, and monitor and control team performance against each plan, providing reports to client/user management and senior management as required

Responsible for the definition, documentation and safe execution of complex projects, directing and counseling project team members, and advising clients / users as necessary on all phases

Identify, assess and manage risks to the success of the project

Apply industry best practice and methodology to Project Management processes and procedures and ensure that it is applied and monitored for all ICT projects.

Advise resource managers / staff line managers on the development, training and appraisal issues for project staff.

Budget and budget reporting responsibility

Ensure formal closure on own projects and document lessons learnt

Coach and mentor junior staff

