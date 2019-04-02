Senior Application Developer (Financial Services)

Our client develop the tool-kits their consultants use to provide business solutions to their clients. They use Microsoft technology and their software is Windows based. The team currently consists of the CTO, Product Owner, three Developers and two Testers.

Our client’s main focus is to grow internationally. Hence why they do not limit or dictate the career growth path of their staff but rather recognise and reward those who perform well and take on added responsibilities.

Key Responsibilities:

The Applications Developer will join a small software development team and will work on their clients flagship product. The successful candidate will have the following responsibilities:

– Develop application according to specification

– Identify levels of risk from technical design

– Effective communication of designs

– Actively participate in scrum meetings (grooming, planning, retrospectives and stand-ups)

– Create reusable code/ libraries with high-level of maintainability and test-ability

– Participate in knowledge sharing sessions

– Assist testers with troubleshooting activities

– Fixing bugs

Qualifications and Experience:

– A Computer science / Information Systems Bachelor’s Degree obtaining excellent results

Required skills:

– C# (.NET 4.5 +)

– Strong SQL Server -including understanding of query plans and optimisations

– Object Oriented Programming

– Unit and integration testing

– Window Filtering Platform (WFP)

– Design principles of scalable applications

– Code versioning principles

– Continuous Integration principles

– Database design principles

– We are looking for a confident, analytical thinker

Nice to Have:

– DevExpress component libraries

– LINQ

– Entity Framework

– Experience with ‘Best Practice’ for High Cohesion/ Loose coupling and automated-testable designs

– Concurrency patterns

– Data Warehousing principles

