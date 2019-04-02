Senior Front-End Developer
Apr 2, 2019
|
ENVIRONMENT:
If you want to produce exceptional visual designs, then a leading retail giant wants you as their next Senior Front-End Developer. Your core role will be to build the ‘client-side’, translating company and customer needs into functional and appealing interactive applications. The ideal candidate requires Matric / National Senior Certificate, Diploma / Degree in Information Systems / Computer Science or equivalent, 3+ years’ experience in a similar role, 3+ years Github, 5+ years HTML5, JavaScript, AJAX, understand CSS pre-processors e.g. Sass & LESS, JavaScript frameworks for instance Ember, AngularJS, React and more.
DUTIES:
- Ensure the technical feasibility of UI/UX designs –
- Play a leading role in maintaining best of breed development standards for technologies and solutions.
- Detect critical deficiencies and recommend improvements.
- Build reusable code and libraries for future use and optimise application for maximum speed and scalability –
- Measure level of testing (visual / functional) before committing to it.
- Capability of reusing existing elements vs. overwriting (not including refactoring).
- Usage of best practices in front-end technologies.
REQUIREMENTS:
Qualifications –
- Matric / National Senior Certificate
- Diploma / Degree in Information Systems / BSc Computer Science (or similar)
Experience / Skills –
- 3 Years’ experience in a similar role.
- 3+ Years’ GitHub.
Learn more/Apply for this position
Related