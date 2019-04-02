ENVIRONMENT: If you want to produce exceptional visual designs, then a leading retail giant wants you as their next Senior Front-End Developer. Your core role will be to build the ‘client-side’, translating company and customer needs into functional and appealing interactive applications. The ideal candidate requires Matric / National Senior Certificate, Diploma / Degree in Information Systems / Computer Science or equivalent, 3+ years’ experience in a similar role, 3+ years Github, 5+ years HTML5, JavaScript, AJAX, understand CSS pre-processors e.g. Sass & LESS, JavaScript frameworks for instance Ember, AngularJS, React and more. DUTIES: Ensure the technical feasibility of UI/UX designs – Play a leading role in maintaining best of breed development standards for technologies and solutions. Detect critical deficiencies and recommend improvements.

Build reusable code and libraries for future use and optimise application for maximum speed and scalability – Measure level of testing (visual / functional) before committing to it. Capability of reusing existing elements vs. overwriting (not including refactoring). Usage of best practices in front-end technologies.

REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – Matric / National Senior Certificate

Diploma / Degree in Information Systems / BSc Computer Science (or similar) Experience / Skills – 3 Years’ experience in a similar role.

3+ Years’ GitHub. 5-8 Y