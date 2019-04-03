Helpdesk Agent (Tier 1, 2 and 3)

Qualification & Experience:
- Wireless Technology (MCTNA, MTCRE, MTCWE) experience – 3 years
- Configuring and management of Router – 3 year
- MTCNA qualification
- Matric
- Faultfinding & Problem-solving skills
- Excellent knowledge of Wireless Standards
Responsibilities:
- Assisting in the setup and infrastructure of computers and servers connected to a network
- RAID, fail – over and disaster recovery setups
- Deliver technical support on the phone and on site and provide customers with superior service
- Provide customers with technical support (E – mail, hosting infrastructure, Plesk Control Panel, IIS, Apache) onsite and telephonic
- Activities relating to wireless and wired network planning and architecture
- Installing and managing both Windows and Linux server environments
- Working with Internet technologies and hosting environments e.g. DNS, hosting, ADSL
- Advanced routing and TCP/IP skills
- VPNs and firewalls setup and management
- Implement and manage backup systems
- Ordering and building of hardware
- Support standby on rotational basis
- Basic use of billing and CRM systems bore
- Co – ordination of the wireless and technical teams
- A good understanding of routing
- Network diagrams
- Ensuring technical tasks are delegated properly
- Ensuring tickets are completed
- Reporting on tickets
- Performance management
- Network planning
- Technical Expert in:
Routing Mail (Postfix, Linux) VMWare and other virtual technologies