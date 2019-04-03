Helpdesk Agent (Tier 1, 2 and 3)

Apr 3, 2019

Qualification & Experience:

  • Wireless Technology (MCTNA, MTCRE, MTCWE) experience – 3 years
  • Configuring and management of Router – 3 year
  • MTCNA qualification
  • Matric
  • Faultfinding & Problem-solving skills
  • Excellent knowledge of Wireless Standards

Responsibilities:

  • Assisting in the setup and infrastructure of computers and servers connected to a network
  • RAID, fail – over and disaster recovery setups
  • Deliver technical support on the phone and on site and provide customers with superior service
  • Provide customers with technical support (E – mail, hosting infrastructure, Plesk Control Panel, IIS, Apache) onsite and telephonic
  • Activities relating to wireless and wired network planning and architecture
  • Installing and managing both Windows and Linux server environments
  • Working with Internet technologies and hosting environments e.g. DNS, hosting, ADSL
  • Advanced routing and TCP/IP skills
  • VPNs and firewalls setup and management
  • Implement and manage backup systems
  • Ordering and building of hardware
  • Support standby on rotational basis
  • Basic use of billing and CRM systems bore
  • Co – ordination of the wireless and technical teams
  • A good understanding of routing
  • Network diagrams
  • Ensuring technical tasks are delegated properly
  • Ensuring tickets are completed
  • Reporting on tickets
  • Performance management
  • Network planning
  • Technical Expert in:

Routing Mail (Postfix, Linux) VMWare and other virtual technologies

