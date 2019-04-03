Part-time Data Analyst

The Faculty of Engineering is a data-driven organisation where management decisions are informed after careful consideration of all available, financial, staff, student, etc. data.

The purpose of this post is to support the Faculty of Engineering’s core business with an operational focus on the collection, integration, analysis and presentation of various applicable data sets.

The position will report to the Director: Faculty Management.

Duties:

The incumbent will be expected to:

– Collect and verify multiple data sets that are both internal and external to the Faculty and SU;

– Develop software for the extraction of data from existing databases, and the manipulation of data;

– Compile and compare the data sets with other similar data;

– Present the data in tables, graphs and reports to facilitate its interpretation;

– Compare the data with other environments, faculties and universities;

– Extract from the data trends and changes and investigate the meaning and impact thereof;

– Support the Faculty’s Management Team and Departmental Chairpersons in data entry, extraction and analysis.

Job Requirements:

– An appropriate three-year undergraduate Baccalaureus qualification from an academic university, or a higher qualification;

– The qualification(s) must have a strong foundation in mathematics, statistics, operational research and/or computer science;

– At least three years’ experience as a data analyst;

– Advanced Microsoft Excel and management information system skills;

– A strong value-based work approach and ethics;

– Proven leadership and organisational skills: working in a team context, making decisions independently, handling diverse tasks simultaneously, the ability to work under severe pressure and to maintain confidentiality;

– Proven verbal and written communication skills in a multilingual environment.

Recommendation:

– A Bachelor’s degree in engineering, computer science, data handling and analysis, or statistics;

– Experience of relational databases and SQL or similar query languages;

– Postgraduate qualifications and certificates that support the job content;

– Knowledge of SU’s financial and student information systems;

– Experience in the higher education sector or engineering;

– Advanced knowledge of business analysis methodology;

– Advanced computer skills and knowledge of SharePoint and other management information systems.

