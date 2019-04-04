Intermediate to Senior Software Developer

The Developer is responsible for creating and maintaining software for both TCG’s clients and SaaS products. The goal is to write clean and flawless code to produce fully functional software applications according to requirements. The Developer must be able to analyse any given project and improve/amend functionality.

Major Duties and Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

– Writing complex systems and whole applications using best software development practices.

– Working on front end development (i.e. creating views and making changes) and back end web development (i.e. logic, APIs and threads).

– Collaborating with cross-functional teams to build new features.

– Conducting beta testing and testing code for robustness, usability and general reliability.

– Produce clean, efficient code based on specifications

– Integrate software components and third-party programs

– Verify and deploy programs and systems

– Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade existing systems.

– Recommend and execute improvements

– Conduct Code reviews of other team members code prior to committing changes

– Create technical documentation for reference and reporting

– Taking responsibilityfor estimating, planning, and managing all of his/her own tasks

– Reviewing analysis documentation and providing time estimates for tickets.

– Continuously discovering, evaluating and implementing new technologies to maximise development efficiency.

– Writing specifications and contributing to practical methodologies and patterns.

– Regularly reviews code of other developers

– Guiding and assisting other developers.

– Deep understanding of the systems development lifecycle, Agile and Scrum methodologies.

– Deep understanding of databases and application services (e.g. queues, caching).

– Must be comfortable working in every part of a complex application and on other people’s work.

– Proficient in using CVS and SVN features. Knows how to branch and merge, use patches setup repository properties etc.

Forward CV to (email address)

