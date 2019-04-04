Web Developer

PURPOSE:

Development of customer facing online channels for Retail Brands on the Adobe AEM platform and related tools. Interfacing with other enterprise solutions to create and expose features to customer on these online channels and support of creative agency to create online experiences with the provided technology.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:

1.Configuration and creation of technical components and services required to deliver online customer facing features.

– Analyse and understand business requirements in the context of the current business environment.

– Create conceptual, logical and physical solutions, using appropriate coding techniques and methodologies.

– Identify suitable coding solution(s) and alternatives that address the business needs/requirements of key stakeholders from the business, solution delivery and operations areas.

– Develop solutions according to standards and best practice for front-end, back-end and integration to other solutions.

– Maintain development principles and quality compliance criteria to deliver according to commitments.

2. Successful delivery of development projects and changes as required.

– Work closely with external agencies and other third party suppliers to design and implement solutions.

– Complete deliverables throughout the system development lifecycle for compliance according to agreed plan.

– Work within the frameworks of both waterfall SDLC and Agile (SCRUM) methodologies.

– Work as part of a team without close supervision.

– Attention to detail. Adhere to standard coding practices.

3. Providing technical guidance and support to technical issues.

– Provide active technical advice to team, IT and external stakeholders.

– Detect critical deficiencies and recommend improvements.

4. Provide technical input and guidance into online channel evolution by keeping up to date with relevant technology.

– Play a leading role in maintaining best of breed development standards for online technologies and solutions.

– Understand and stay up to date with current trends in online channels and related Information Technology

– Actively share insights and information with relevant stakeholders.

QUALIFICATIONS:

– Diploma /Degree in Information Systems / B.Sc Computer Science (or similar)

– Matric with experience equal to three times the number of years study specified

– Experience in Java software development and testing.

– Industry-leading expertise in JavaScript applications, libraries and frameworks.

– Experience in developing applications using multiple programming languages and frameworks. (JQuery, XHTML, HTML 5, CSS).

– Experience with server-side integration (APIs, Web Services, Message Queues).

– Strong understanding of and ability with client-side templating and CSS.

– Experience developing of standards and approaches that enable web access for allusers, irrespective of browser technology.

– Experience of working on projects, both with waterfall and agile methodologies.

– Agile and Waterfall methodologies. (JIRA)

– Supporting technical solutions.

– Retail experience.

– Woeking experience on Cloud Solutions (AWS) and Linux.

