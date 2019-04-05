Senior IT Engineer

Position: Senior IT Engineer

Location Cape Town South Africa

Reports to: Group IT Manager

Our client has a leading presence in the main safari destinations in Tanzania and Kenya, as well as a driving role in a number of pioneering projects. Our client’s ultimate goal is to turn crucial and fragile natural habitats into lasting conservation economies, benefiting both the environment and local communities. At present the company owns and operates 20 lodges and camps as well as a ground handling operation. Our client is the first Sustainable Safari / Lodge Company in Africa to receive a 5 Star rating for Sustainability from GIIRS, was recognized as one of the “Best Companies for the World” in 2013 and was awarded the 2014 Tourism for Tomorrow Business Award.

Required Experience & Qualifications

– 6-8 years minimum of experience working in an IT position for a medium to large size enterprise

– IT Diploma/IT Degree (must)

– Microsoft Server Qualification (must)

Characteristics

– Neat & Punctual (Well-kept, arriving on time and able to manage time)

– Adaptable and reliable

– Team Player who is also self-sufficient (Working well with others but can also complete a task without constant supervision).

– Very good communication skills with an excellent customer service approach (Able to communicate clearly and explain IT issues to end users).

– A genuine eagerness/willingness to learn.

Knowledge

– Good knowledge of Microsoft Windows operating systems which includes Windows 7, 8, 8.1 & Good knowledge of Windows 10.

– Excellent knowledge of Microsoft Windows Server operating system which includes 2008R2, 2012R2 and 2016.

– Excellent knowledge of Microsoft Active Directory

– Good knowledge of Cisco and HP switches and routers.

– Excellent Knowledge of HP and DELL server hardware.

– Good knowledge of SonicWALL or Fortinet firewalls would be advantageous.

– Excellent knowledge of networking, able to provide support and troubleshooting of LAN/WAN systems. Good understanding and working knowledge (able to set up and troubleshoot) networking concepts like TCP/IP, Subnets, Routers, Switches. Good knowledge of Wi-Fi standards, able to set up and troubleshoot wireless networks. Good Knowledge of VPN and Firewall configurations.

Job Requirements

– en Provide 2nd level IT Support (Assisting with advanced MS Windows/MS Office/MS Windows Server software issues, Travelogic, Pastel, Sage 300 and supporting the IT Service desk)

– Monitoring of security practices/procedures and acting as site a security champion.

– Design and support of Active Directory, DFS, DHCP, WSUS, File and Print, Domain Controllers, Radius and SCCM.

– Create new and archive old AD accounts.

– Setup and administration of network switches, Internet and Wi-Fi.

– Setup and administration of cloud infrastructure.

– Setup and monitoring of backup infrastructure. Testing of disaster recovery methods/plans.

– Assists the IT Service Desk with hardware and software installations and troubleshooting of LAN/WAN systems.

– Support Sage 300 and Microsoft SQL server 2016 installations.

– Monitors server room environmental equipment such as air conditioning and humidity control.

– Coordinates and schedules work with external service providers (server hardware providers)

– Coordinates Tagging and keeping an inventory of all server, networking equipment.

– Office 365 administration.

– SonicWALL and Fortinet administration.

Conditions and hours of work

– You will be required to work in the Cape Town office from Monday – Friday. You are required to work 9 hours per day including an hour lunch break. The exact times can be discussed but our offices are open from 07h00am until 18h00pm so the expectation is to be available for 9 hours within those times.

– There is an expectation to be available afterhours in the event of an emergency or system down time.

– You may be required to be on standby during public holidays.

– You must be able to travel within Africa and will be required to travel for work at least once a year (as and when directed and required by the Group IT Manager)

– Annual leave of 21 days at time that is convenient to both Employer and Employee.

Please note: only candidates being considered will be contacted.

