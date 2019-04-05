Technical Coordinator

Position Purpose:This role is a technical support function providing admin and coordination support for planning, commissioning, testing, optimising, analysing and diagnosing problems of infrastructure architecture solutions. Responsible for the drawing and upkeep of solutions architecture diagrams according to instructions from the architect.Responsible for the compilation of infrastructure quotations with inputs provided by the architect. Responsible for assisting the Solutions Architect with due diligence exercises before new Business Client take-on projects. Responsible for logging and coordination of infrastructure requests across multiple teams as per solution designs, coordination of deliveries aligned with timelines across multiple stakeholders across various teams and regions. Responsible for activation of billing instructions with the Finance Team for newly implemented architecture solutions.Responsible for technical support on Disaster Recovery and Work Area Recovery exercises, in support to the North Solutions Architect’s functions.Also requires monitoring of several IT related project tasks and deliverables in support of solution architecture project milestones, ensuring that infrastructure requests are implemented accurately and timeously. This role will provide the opportunity to come up with process improvements and optimisation initiatives.The role will also include general admin related tasks such as preparation of progress reports for all work performed, managing of diaries, updating documentation, inbox filtering, presentation compilation and time capturing.Qualification & Experience:

Degree or Diploma with 2 to 3 years related experience.

Relevant accredited courses / IT certifications (A+ & N+)

Added advantages:

S+, CCNA

Post matric Qualification

Project Management

ITIL

2 years’ relevant work experience

Server concepts and technologies

Firewall concepts and Firewall rules

Reverse Proxy concepts

High Availability and clustering concepts

Network VLANs and routing

Application hosting

MS Office suite, SharePoint and Visio

Understanding of Financial concepts

Role/Responsibilities:

Logging of requests for architecture deployments: Server deployment request Reserve proxy requests Load balancing requests DNS requests Firewall rule requests

Tracking of requests logged and ensuring timeous delivery thereof.

Functional testing of deployments to ensure implementation aligns to architecture design.

Delivery of health checks on implementations.

Collaboration with business IT teams to ensure business implementation aligns to architectural design and company standards.

Gathering of technical information required to design and implement solutions.

Assist to ensure that solution documentation and solution packs are updated upon solution / project implementation.

Assist in troubleshooting project and BAU incidents.

Coordination of technical tasks in BAU initiatives or business projects and ensuring delivery of tasks.

Admin related tasks: Preparation of progress reports Diary management Presentation compilation Creation and filing of Architecture Diagrams (under guidance of the Solutions Architect) Compilation of Quotations for Architecture Solutions (under guidance of the Solutions Architect)



Learn more/Apply for this position