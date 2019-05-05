Java Software Engineer Senior

Our client is a leader in the software development industry. To qualify for this exciting opportunity in the organization, you’d need to meet the following criteria:

Qualification required:

– Bachelors Degree or Equivalent

Functional area:

– Information Technology

Technology:

– Java

Primary Skill:

– Java Development

Job Level:

– Intermediate Experienced

Competence in the following (relative to the seniority of the role):

– OO Principles – polymorphism, inheritance, encapsulation

– Java Core APIs

– JDBC – creating relational databases, queries, and updates

– Debugging

– JUnit/Unit Testing Framework

– EJB or Spring Framework

– JPA/Hibernate

– RESTful Framework

– Maven/ANT

– GIT

– HTML5 basics

– JavaScript Basics

Key Accountabilities

– Flexible

– Team Player

– Self-Motivated

