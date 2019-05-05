Java Software Engineer Senior

Our client is a leader in the software development industry. To qualify for this exciting opportunity in the organization, you’d need to meet the following criteria:
Qualification required:
– Bachelors Degree or Equivalent
Functional area:
– Information Technology
Technology:
– Java
Primary Skill:
– Java Development
Job Level:
– Intermediate Experienced
Competence in the following (relative to the seniority of the role):
– OO Principles – polymorphism, inheritance, encapsulation
– Java Core APIs
– JDBC – creating relational databases, queries, and updates
– Debugging
– JUnit/Unit Testing Framework
– EJB or Spring Framework
– JPA/Hibernate
– RESTful Framework
– Maven/ANT
– GIT
– HTML5 basics
– JavaScript Basics
Key Accountabilities
– Flexible
– Team Player
– Self-Motivated