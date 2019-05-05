Java Software Engineer Senior

May 5, 2019

Our client is a leader in the software development industry. To qualify for this exciting opportunity in the organization, you’d need to meet the following criteria:

Qualification required:

– Bachelors Degree or Equivalent

Functional area:

– Information Technology

Technology:

– Java

Primary Skill:

– Java Development

Job Level:

– Intermediate Experienced

Competence in the following (relative to the seniority of the role):

– OO Principles – polymorphism, inheritance, encapsulation
– Java Core APIs
– JDBC – creating relational databases, queries, and updates
– Debugging
– JUnit/Unit Testing Framework
– EJB or Spring Framework
– JPA/Hibernate
– RESTful Framework
– Maven/ANT
– GIT
– HTML5 basics
– JavaScript Basics

Key Accountabilities

– Flexible
– Team Player
– Self-Motivated

