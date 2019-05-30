Site Developer – Cape Town Qualification:
- Grade 12
- Administrative Certificate / Diploma will be advantageous
Scouting and Filtering:
- Scouting of possible sites
- Evaluation of sites (Desktop and road)
- Take site pictures
- Process Scouting info
- Compile email for filter
- Feedback from filter email
Verification:
- Complete Site request page
- Obtain an process additional site information
- Activate graphic designer for Supo
Liaise with Landlord:
- Relationship building and communication
- Compile basic proposal
- Arrange meeting
- Deliver proposal to landlord
- Allocate negotiation and proposals
- Send and sign agreement
- Second filter process before starting application
- Attend to and resolve all landlord queries
Application Process:
- Request motivational letter
- Request legal consent
- Request building line relaxation from juxtapose
- Remove restrictions from title deed for agricultural
Submit Application:
- Liaise with relevant town council
- Attend to an resolve any request by town councils