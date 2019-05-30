Site Developer

May 30, 2019

Site Developer – Cape Town  Qualification: 

  • Grade 12

  • Administrative Certificate / Diploma will be advantageous

 Scouting and Filtering: 

  • Scouting of possible sites

  • Evaluation of sites (Desktop and road)

  • Take site pictures

  • Process Scouting info

  • Compile email for filter

  • Feedback from filter email

 Verification: 

  • Complete Site request page

  • Obtain an process additional site information

  • Activate graphic designer for Supo

 Liaise with Landlord: 

  • Relationship building and communication

  • Compile basic proposal

  • Arrange meeting

  • Deliver proposal to landlord

  • Allocate negotiation and proposals

  • Send and sign agreement

  • Second filter process before starting application

  • Attend to and resolve all landlord queries

 Application Process: 

  • Request motivational letter

  • Request legal consent

  • Request building line relaxation from juxtapose

  • Remove restrictions from title deed for agricultural

 Submit Application: 

  • Liaise with relevant town council

  • Attend to an resolve any request by town councils

