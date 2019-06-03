ASP.NET Specialist – Parklands, Cape Town
Cape Town
Tayla Allan
(email address)
A client of ours – who is well known across South Africa, has requested our help in finding an ASP.NET Specialist, based in Cape Town! Working on a true cloud based software system, this client is looking for someone with the below skills:
- ASP.NET
- C#
- MVC
- HTML
- CSS
- Entity Framework
- .NET core
Join a team that is constantly working on new projects, and keep up with the latest technologies!
Cool perks to enjoy:
- Relaxed working environment
- First Friday of the month = Braai!
- No dress code
- High employee values
- Salary up to R80,000 P/M
Contact me – (email address)