ENVIRONMENT: If you thrive off the challenge of building complex systems, then a rapid response company wants your drive and expertise as their next Senior Android Developer. Your core role will be developing a vast number of diverse Android applications and integrating them with back-end services. You will require strong Android SDK, different versions of Android – being able to deal with different screen sizes, Android UI design principles & patterns, familiar with RESTful APIs, the use of additional sensors such as gyroscopes, accelerometers, GPS & camera, experience with offline storage, threading & performance tuning, knowledge of open-source Android ecosystem & understand Google’s Android design principles and interface guidelines. DUTIES: Translate designs and wireframes into high quality code.

Design, build, and maintain high performance, reusable, and reliable Java code.

Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of the application.

Identify and correct bottlenecks and fix bugs.

Help maintain code quality, organisation, and automatisation. REQUIREMENTS: Strong knowledge of Android SDK, different versions of Android, and how to deal with different screen sizes.

Familiar with RESTful APIs to connect Android applications to back-end services.

Strong knowledge of Android UI design principles, patterns, and best practices.

Experience with offline storage, threading, and performance tuning.

Able to design applications around natural user interfaces, such as “touch”.

Familiar