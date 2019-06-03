Senior Android Developer

Jun 3, 2019

ENVIRONMENT:

If you thrive off the challenge of building complex systems, then a rapid response company wants your drive and expertise as their next Senior Android Developer. Your core role will be developing a vast number of diverse Android applications and integrating them with back-end services. You will require strong Android SDK, different versions of Android – being able to deal with different screen sizes, Android UI design principles & patterns, familiar with RESTful APIs, the use of additional sensors such as gyroscopes, accelerometers, GPS & camera, experience with offline storage, threading & performance tuning, knowledge of open-source Android ecosystem & understand Google’s Android design principles and interface guidelines.

DUTIES:

  • Translate designs and wireframes into high quality code.
  • Design, build, and maintain high performance, reusable, and reliable Java code.
  • Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of the application.
  • Identify and correct bottlenecks and fix bugs.
  • Help maintain code quality, organisation, and automatisation.

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Strong knowledge of Android SDK, different versions of Android, and how to deal with different screen sizes.
  • Familiar with RESTful APIs to connect Android applications to back-end services.
  • Strong knowledge of Android UI design principles, patterns, and best practices.
  • Experience with offline storage, threading, and performance tuning.
  • Able to design applications around natural user interfaces, such as “touch”.
  • Familiar

