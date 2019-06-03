Senior Android Developer
Jun 3, 2019
ENVIRONMENT:
If you thrive off the challenge of building complex systems, then a rapid response company wants your drive and expertise as their next Senior Android Developer. Your core role will be developing a vast number of diverse Android applications and integrating them with back-end services. You will require strong Android SDK, different versions of Android – being able to deal with different screen sizes, Android UI design principles & patterns, familiar with RESTful APIs, the use of additional sensors such as gyroscopes, accelerometers, GPS & camera, experience with offline storage, threading & performance tuning, knowledge of open-source Android ecosystem & understand Google’s Android design principles and interface guidelines.
DUTIES:
- Translate designs and wireframes into high quality code.
- Design, build, and maintain high performance, reusable, and reliable Java code.
- Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of the application.
- Identify and correct bottlenecks and fix bugs.
- Help maintain code quality, organisation, and automatisation.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Strong knowledge of Android SDK, different versions of Android, and how to deal with different screen sizes.
- Familiar with RESTful APIs to connect Android applications to back-end services.
- Strong knowledge of Android UI design principles, patterns, and best practices.
- Experience with offline storage, threading, and performance tuning.
- Able to design applications around natural user interfaces, such as “touch”.
