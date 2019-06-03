Systems Engineer

Our backend systems engineers make sure that when a customer hits a button in Web application, magic happens on hosting infrastructure in a data centre somewhere in the world. They make sure it does this fast, reliably and securely.

What you’ll do

– Solve interesting and large scale backend technical challenges

– Be part of figuring out how we get better at what we do

– Look for opportunities to innovate and optimise

– In collaboration with the Product Owner and stakeholders, understand the needs of the customer in order to deliver innovative, robust solutions

A high level of proficiency in the following:

– Backend and API software design & development

– Ruby (language currently in use), Java, Python or PHP (we’re happy for you to transition to Ruby)

– Database design and performance tuning (MySQL, Redis, Mongodb, etc.)

– Software development within the Linux/Unix environment

– Agile development practices (team focus, continual improvement, automated tests, refactoring, continuous integration, pair programming)

– Object-oriented programming

Qualifications

– BSc or BTech majoring in Computer Science will be advantageous, however your ability to demonstrate your track record of writing quality backend software is what ultimately counts.

– 3+ years software development experience

