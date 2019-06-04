The role of the successful Operations Technician is to effectively and professionally maintain electrical and electronics equipment in the Paint Shop with an objective to ensuring optimum availability, minimum material cost per production unit and optimum utilisation of materials
Responsibilities:
Analyzing programmable logic controller programs for the purpose of modifying and find faults on the machines and equipment
Correcting various Mechanical, Electrical and Elecronic types of fault on machines in order to ensure production continuity
Assessing breakdowns and develop alternative solutions to prevent occurences
Ensuring machine availability, accuracy and performance to enable continuous production within the area of responsibilty
Education & Experience:
National Diploma in Mechatronics/Electrical/Mechanical Engineering or relevant engineering qualification
At least 3 years relevant experience in the Paint/Automotive Maintenance Environment
Skills:
Ability to analyze and correct any deviation of machine performance from the manufactures specifications
Understanding of PLC & HMI systems
Knowledge of the operation and control of Plant and Equipment
The position is a contract position- maximum contract period is 1 Year.
Candidates who are available immediatley will be advantageous