Operations Technician

The role of the successful Operations Technician is to effectively and professionally maintain electrical and electronics equipment in the Paint Shop with an objective to ensuring optimum availability, minimum material cost per production unit and optimum utilisation of materials

Responsibilities:

Analyzing programmable logic controller programs for the purpose of modifying and find faults on the machines and equipment

Correcting various Mechanical, Electrical and Elecronic types of fault on machines in order to ensure production continuity

Assessing breakdowns and develop alternative solutions to prevent occurences

Ensuring machine availability, accuracy and performance to enable continuous production within the area of responsibilty

Education & Experience:

National Diploma in Mechatronics/Electrical/Mechanical Engineering or relevant engineering qualification

At least 3 years relevant experience in the Paint/Automotive Maintenance Environment

Skills:

Ability to analyze and correct any deviation of machine performance from the manufactures specifications

Understanding of PLC & HMI systems

Knowledge of the operation and control of Plant and Equipment

The position is a contract position- maximum contract period is 1 Year.

Candidates who are available immediatley will be advantageous

