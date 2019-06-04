Robot Programmer

Shift/Robot Programmer

Experience with Durr and KuKa robots

3-5 years of experience

R27-R30k

Benefits

Co pays 75% of medical aid

Co pays 9.1% of pen fund

Requirements:-

– Matric or equivalent

– Engineering Diploma or equivalent

– Computer literacy

– Experience in paint robot programming & conveyor systems

– Knowledge of AutoCAD and Ms Office applications

– Knowledge in mechanical engineering, automobile or electrical engineering

– Knowledge of maintenance systems

– Understanding of production processes and systems

– Fault finding and analysis

– Good organisational and communication skills

– Experience in automotive paintline

– Willingness and ability to travel overseas (USA, Germany) for long period.

Main Responsibilities

– Primary contact for all technical, production and process concerns, improvements and customer quality concerns.- Primarily responsible for assistance of start up of paint line.- Responsible for paint line CIP, process, quality and production improvements- Responsible for general process, production, quality and basic maintenance functions of the paint line.- Responsible for the development of paint line process, production and quality SOP’s, inclusive of changes and updates as directed by either customer complaints or process changes.- Process development for new upcoming production programs, customer approval.- Monitoring of trial part funding/ material consumption through process with new program introduction.- Control and maintain paint application process, develop new processes and CIP on paint application techniques, equipment and parameters.

– Role in Detail- Co-ordinate and train process, production, quality and foreman on aspects of paint line, quality standards and production profiles.- CIP on customer failures, retraining and updating of quality documents, SOP’s etc- Set up and maintain KPI and RPS objectives.- Continually monitor and develop control documents for the following:- Process outputs/deliverables/ material usages- Production outputs/ deliverables/ material usages

– Cleaning schedules for general paint line cleaning, paint application equipment, skids and tooling.- Maintenance interface with preventative maintenance requirements and schedules for the paint line and paint application equipment. Perform audits on the following: ProcessProduction Develop Standard Operating Procedures for: Production Operations and flowProcess FlowProcess Operations, Robot Controllers, Paint kitchen and paint setter.General Maintenance application within the paint line.Develop new program launch monitoring operations.

