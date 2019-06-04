Shift/Robot Programmer
Experience with Durr and KuKa robots
3-5 years of experience
R27-R30k
Benefits
Co pays 75% of medical aid
Co pays 9.1% of pen fund
Requirements:-
– Matric or equivalent
– Engineering Diploma or equivalent
– Computer literacy
– Experience in paint robot programming & conveyor systems
– Knowledge of AutoCAD and Ms Office applications
– Knowledge in mechanical engineering, automobile or electrical engineering
– Knowledge of maintenance systems
– Understanding of production processes and systems
– Fault finding and analysis
– Good organisational and communication skills
– Experience in automotive paintline
– Willingness and ability to travel overseas (USA, Germany) for long period.
Main Responsibilities
– Primary contact for all technical, production and process concerns, improvements and customer quality concerns.- Primarily responsible for assistance of start up of paint line.- Responsible for paint line CIP, process, quality and production improvements- Responsible for general process, production, quality and basic maintenance functions of the paint line.- Responsible for the development of paint line process, production and quality SOP’s, inclusive of changes and updates as directed by either customer complaints or process changes.- Process development for new upcoming production programs, customer approval.- Monitoring of trial part funding/ material consumption through process with new program introduction.- Control and maintain paint application process, develop new processes and CIP on paint application techniques, equipment and parameters.
– Role in Detail- Co-ordinate and train process, production, quality and foreman on aspects of paint line, quality standards and production profiles.- CIP on customer failures, retraining and updating of quality documents, SOP’s etc- Set up and maintain KPI and RPS objectives.- Continually monitor and develop control documents for the following:- Process outputs/deliverables/ material usages- Production outputs/ deliverables/ material usages
– Cleaning schedules for general paint line cleaning, paint application equipment, skids and tooling.- Maintenance interface with preventative maintenance requirements and schedules for the paint line and paint application equipment. Perform audits on the following: ProcessProduction Develop Standard Operating Procedures for: Production Operations and flowProcess FlowProcess Operations, Robot Controllers, Paint kitchen and paint setter.General Maintenance application within the paint line.Develop new program launch monitoring operations.