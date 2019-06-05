Programmer

Programmer required at the Bloemfontein Head Office of a national concern.

Minimum Requirements

– 5+ years’ experience in

– System Development, Implementation and Administration

– Microsoft Visual Studio and Microsoft SQL installations / configurations and administration

– System development

Skills required

– Microsoft Visual Studio Architecture and Governance Experience

– Microsoft SQL administration experience

– Microsoft Technologies, Active Directory, Exchange and Support experience

– Server infrastructure Design, Installation & Configuration experience

– Change Controls processes and Project Management

– Software installation and support

– Staff Management

– Asset Management

– IT Security Management

– Governance, Compliance and Quality Assurance

– Disaster Recovery Management

– Backup Management

KINDLY APPLY ONLINE

Please note: Should you note receive any feedback 7 working days after you have applied, please assume that your application is unsuccessful

