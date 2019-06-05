Programmer required at the Bloemfontein Head Office of a national concern.
Minimum Requirements
– 5+ years’ experience in
– System Development, Implementation and Administration
– Microsoft Visual Studio and Microsoft SQL installations / configurations and administration
– System development
Skills required
– Microsoft Visual Studio Architecture and Governance Experience
– Microsoft SQL administration experience
– Microsoft Technologies, Active Directory, Exchange and Support experience
– Server infrastructure Design, Installation & Configuration experience
– Change Controls processes and Project Management
– Software installation and support
– Staff Management
– Asset Management
– IT Security Management
– Governance, Compliance and Quality Assurance
– Disaster Recovery Management
– Backup Management
