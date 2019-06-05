A top global company is looking for a dynamic Quality Software Tester to join their team. Responsibilities:The tester will work through the company website and test each page and each functionality that is available. Requirements:
- Must have an excellent attention to detail
- Must be comfortable on a computer
- They don’t have to know any programming language.
- Must have a logical way of thinking with a grasp for UI/UX
Qualifications and Experience:
- Matric, Ndip Information Technology
- 0-1 year expereince