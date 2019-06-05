Quality Software Tester

A top global company is looking for a dynamic Quality Software Tester to join their team. Responsibilities:The tester will work through the company website and test each page and each functionality that is available. Requirements:

Must have an excellent attention to detail

Must be comfortable on a computer

They don’t have to know any programming language.

Must have a logical way of thinking with a grasp for UI/UX

Qualifications and Experience:

Matric, Ndip Information Technology

0-1 year expereince

Learn more/Apply for this position