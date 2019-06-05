Quality Software Tester

Jun 5, 2019

A top global company is looking for a dynamic Quality Software Tester to join their team. Responsibilities:The tester will work through the company website and test each page and each functionality that is available. Requirements:

  • Must have an excellent attention to detail

  • Must be comfortable on a computer

  • They don’t have to know any programming language.

  • Must have a logical way of thinking with a grasp for UI/UX

  Qualifications and Experience:

  • Matric, Ndip Information Technology

  • 0-1 year expereince

