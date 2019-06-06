Data Scientist

Role Purpose:The Data Scientist is a key role to plan and implement E2E data analytics solutions and technology. As this is a new technology for the organisation, this senior role is key to achieve high quality analytics solutions. At the start of the Innovation Hub team, the Data Scientist will define and implement the technical environment in close collaboration with IS to ensure all relevant tech components are available to implement data solutions. Once the environment is set, the key responsibility is to identify and deliver data analytics cases and in the future potentially beyond the organisation (Such as mobility services Sub Sahara). This role deals with highly complex business topics that have medium to high impact across the organisation

Experience and Qualifications:

Essential:

University degree in the field of Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics or Information Systems-degree

Proven track record of at least 5 years applied data science / machine learning

Applied data science skills in complex environments to support customer facing and/ or corporate processes

Technical leadership experience to be able to define the data technology roadmap as part of a cross functional team

Ability to convey complex technical terms to a non-technical audience

Experience in leading agile product teams to achieve outstanding data solutions

Implementation experience for data technology and automation of the data science work flow

