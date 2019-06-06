Front End Developer

Role Purpose:The Frontend Developer is part of the technical team at the company and is responsible to design and implements the frontend data analytics.The Frontend deals with medium to advanced business issues that have medium to high complexity which has not been covered by precedents.
|DIVISION: Information Services
Experience and Qualifications:
Essential:
- Degree in the field of Computer Science and/or Information/ Media Design preferred – alternatively >5 years of relevant professional experience
- Experience in user friendly design of data analytics frontends
- Track record in delivering frontends using Qlik and/or Tableau as well customized developed solutions
- Experience with JavaScript (D3.js, React.js) frontend development using REST, JSON interfaces
- Experience in agile product management like SCRUM, Kanban
Preferred:
- Certifications in data science and/ or data technology
- Hands-on capability and support of data science workflow beyond frontend tasks
- Experience in working in a Tech company or start-up
- Defined and set-up frontend technology for another company
Responsibilities:
- Deep knowledge of data visualization tools like Qlik Sense and/ or Tableau
- Extensive knowledge of Java development tools and REST and JSON interfaces
- Good knowledge of automation tools and/ or software to automate data pipelines (e.g. Linux and bash scripting)
- Good knowledge in programming languages Python and Java and operational experience with statistical analysis tool, preferentially R
- Basic knowledge and experience with modern software development solutions based on micro services and application containerization (Like Docker)
- Familiar with common cloud architectures and respective data science tools especially on Microsoft Azure
- Knowledge of advanced analytics, statistics and machine learning methods is a plus
- Up to date knowledge of the current developments in data science
- Pro-active team player with strong analytical thinking and problem solving mind-set
- Highly technically oriented and ready to expand technical knowledge
- Result-driven, team oriented and self-contained way of working
- Ability to achieve high quality results under tight schedules
Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)
Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful.